From strong signals to meaningful action on nature and biodiversity
By Eva Zabey, Executive Director, Business for Nature
Last week something significanthappened.65 leaders - including from Canada,Mexico, Pakistan, the UK and the EU -endorsed a Leaders' Pledge for Nature - which aims to turn the tide on nature and biodiversity...
More news
From strong signals to meaningful action on nature and biodiversity
By Eva Zabey, Executive Director, Business for Nature
Road haulage groups accused of lobbying against air pollution efforts
DeSmog investigation uncovers lobbying by some road and freight trade bodies that may have delayed and watered down local UK measures to tackle illegal levels of air pollution
'Staggering': EV leasing surges on back of company car tax incentive
The elimination of Benefit In Kind tax for company car drivers using an electric vehicle has since April driven a boom in EV leasing, according to Octopus Electric Vehicles
'The biggest prize going': Inside the plans to decarbonise Britain's biggest industrial cluster
The Humber Estuary is the most carbon-intensive stretch of the UK, home to 55,000 jobs and a huge slice of British economic value, but it is also one of the most climate vulnerable regions in the country - BusinessGreen sat down with the people working...