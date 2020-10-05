How the economic fallout from climate change could reach $31tr a year

The impacts of climate change entail vast economic costs, CDP analysis demonstrates
The impacts of climate change entail vast economic costs, CDP analysis demonstrates
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

CDP publishes major new report detailing how the economic fallout from the climate crisis is only just starting to build

Economic damage resulting from climate change could reach $5.4tr a year by 2070 before soaring to $31tr a year by 2200 if urgent action is not taken to address emissions, according to estimates contained...

To continue reading...

More on Science

More news