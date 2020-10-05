How the economic fallout from climate change could reach $31tr a year
CDP publishes major new report detailing how the economic fallout from the climate crisis is only just starting to build
Economic damage resulting from climate change could reach $5.4tr a year by 2070 before soaring to $31tr a year by 2200 if urgent action is not taken to address emissions, according to estimates contained...
Government places temporary hold on controversial Cumbrian coal mine project
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is considering whether to call in for review Cumbria council's controversial plan for new a coal mine
BrewDog moves to make all its employees carbon negative
Scottish brewer is to calculate the carbon footprint of its entire workforce and then doubly offset the emissions total
Heathrow CEO: Aviation should have priority access to sustainable biofuels
Aviation sector will not be able to reach net zero if worldwide capacity of sustainable fuels is split between different transport sectors, John Holland Kaye warned at BusinessGreen’s Net Zero Festival