BrewDog moves to make all its employees carbon negative

Scottish brewer is to calculate the carbon footprint of its entire workforce and then doubly offset the emissions total

Craft beer powerhouse BrewDog has announced a new initiative to ensure all its employees are 'carbon negative', confirming it is to calculate and then double offset the carbon footprint of each individual staff member.

The firm will achieve its first-of-a-kind goal via a mobile app named Pawprint, which enables people to calculate their personal carbon footprint. BrewDog will then offset double the carbon total for each of its employees, using carbon removal projects it is currently funding as part of its 'Make Earth Great Again' sustainability plan.

The move should provide a further funding boost for the BrewDog Forest, a 2050 acre site in Scotland which the brewer plans to plant with trees to draw down carbon dioxide.

BrewDog employees will be able to start calculating their carbon footprints with the Pawprint app in the coming weeks, the firm said. Doing so involves entering lifestyle information including data on utility bills, travel, and food consumption. Once all employees submit their information, BrewDog will then calculate the total footprint of its 2,000-member workforce and work to ensure it is doubly offset.

"This ensures that as a business, and as individuals, we all have a positive impact on our planet," said James Watt, BrewDog founder.

The project builds on the company's sustainability plan, dubbed Make Earth Great Again, which was published in August and detailed how the company is double offsetting the carbon emissions from its operations, energy use, and supply chain in partnership with a range of certified carbon offset projects.