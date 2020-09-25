Global Briefing: California plots 2035 end date for fossil fuel car sales
Plus EU's plan to cut aviation CO2, Norway's CCS project, Australia's green tech investment blitz and the top green business news from around the world this week
California to ban fossil fuel vehicles sales from 2035 California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday the state will prohibit the sale of fossil fuel vehicles from 2035. The state, which...
From China's stand to Walmart's wish list: A Climate Week news cheat sheet
An all-you-need-to-know guide to all the top green corporate announcements from a busy Climate Week in NYC
Boris Johnson teases 'big bet' for UK on wind, hydrogen and CCS
PM touts 'green industrial revolution' as fix for climate and Covid crises as he urges countries to step up climate efforts
Big Four accounting firms reveal ESG reporting standards
PwC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte all back environmental social governance reporting framework headed up by the International Business School