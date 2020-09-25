From China's stand to Walmart's wish list: A Climate Week news cheat sheet
An all-you-need-to-know guide to all the top green corporate announcements from a busy Climate Week in NYC
As with virtually all gatherings of the climate community during the Covid age, this year's Climate Week was convened as an online event - one hosted from more than 20 countries across myriad time zones...
Global Briefing: California plots 2035 end date for fossil fuel car sales
Plus EU's plan to cut aviation CO2, Norway's CCS project, Australia's green tech investment blitz and the top green business news from around the world this week
Boris Johnson teases 'big bet' for UK on wind, hydrogen and CCS
PM touts 'green industrial revolution' as fix for climate and Covid crises as he urges countries to step up climate efforts
Big Four accounting firms reveal ESG reporting standards
PwC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte all back environmental social governance reporting framework headed up by the International Business School