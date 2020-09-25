Boris Johnson teases 'big bet' for UK on wind, hydrogen and CCS

PM touts 'green industrial revolution' as fix for climate and Covid crises as he urges countries to step up climate efforts

Boris Johnson has signalled he is keen for the UK to make a "big bet" on wind power, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) as part of the government's strategy for building a net zero economy by 2050, as he urged global government to step up their climate efforts ahead of COP26.

Speaking ahead of a raft of world leaders during a virtual UN climate action roundtable yesterday, the Prime Minister once again trumpeted his enthusiasm for cutting edge clean technologies, as he reiterated his hope of delivering a green recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Building back greener was "the name of the game" for the UK, he said, as he touted a "green industrial revolution" as the solution to both the climate crisis and the economic fallout from the pandemic, a pathway he said could create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the UK.

It comes amid increasing pressure for the government to set out its net zero plans across a range of challenging areas of the economy, including heating, energy, transport and infrastructure, and Johnson today stoked hopes that a host of critical net zero policy papers could finally emerge before the end of 2020. The PM is also expected to make climate change a feature of his speech during the UN General Assembly this weekend, while recent reports have suggested he is gearing up to announced a number of new domestic climate efforts this autumn.

"We've got a very ambitious agenda in which we want to introduce a range of new technologies to deliver our carbon commitments," Johnson said today, before signalling the UK was gearing up to place "big bet" on wind power, CCS, and hydrogen to power trucks, trains and planes.

"We are going to be putting a big bet on wind power - we want to be the Saudi Arabia of wind. We have massive potential - huge, huge gusts of wind going around the north of our country in Scotland, quite extraordinary potential for wind," he said. "We want to lead on carbon capture and storage, a technology I barely believed was possible, but I am now a complete evangelist for. We want to use those technologies to develop a lot of hydrogen. We want to put a big bet on hydrogen for a lot of purposes, not least the ability that hydrogen has to provide a lot of grunt for trucks, trains and even perhaps for planes."

Johnson also used his speaking opportunity to promise the UK would be "bringing forward" its target date to phase out sales of fossil fuel cars, which the government is currently consulting over setting at 2035 or earlier. And, he stressed the importance energy efficient retrofitting to ensure home and buildings are fit for a net zero future, alongside continued support for solar power and nuclear.

It came as Johnson alongside UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced plans for a joint summit on 12 December to mark five years since the Paris Agreement was brokered at the COP21 climate summit in 2015, with the event intended as a platform for countries to come forward with enhanced climate action commitments.

The UK has repeatedly said it plans to submit its own enhanced emissions reduction plan - or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)to the Paris Agreement, in UN jargon - "well ahead" of COP26, which the UK is due to host in Glasgow in around a year's time.

Speaking today, Johnson offered no new policies nor any further details on when the UK's NDC might emerge, but he said the government was "going flat out to really blaze what we hope will be a very, very ambitious national contribution for COP26" adding that "I do want everybody to be similarly ambitious".

After praising China for announcing new target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, the PM gave a passionate plea for countries to ramp up climate efforts in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

"The world was caught napping by coronavirus," said Johnson. "Let's face it, we were woefully under prepared. But for this thing - for climate change, nobody can say that we were not being warned, and nobody can say that we are not now capable of making the preparations. So that's what we're doing and I've no doubt we can do it."

His comments followed yet further calls from UN chief Guterres for countries to place the climate crisis at the forefront of their agenda, as he reiterated his demands for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and new coal plants, and to instead tax pollution, in what has now become a mantra for the diplomat over the past year.

"We have no time to waste," he said. "The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action, and solidarity among nations. If we continue on our current path, the scale of suffering due to climate disruption will go beyond all our imagination. So let us commit today now to sweeping climate action that can lay the foundations for health security and prosperity for all."

Other speakers during the roundtable event included EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said a green transition would be "good for people and business", as well as former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who voiced his hope of climate risk disclosure becoming mandatory before the crucial COP26 climate summit next year.