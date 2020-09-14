Peak oil? Five lessons from BP's landmark Energy Outlook
BP's Energy Outlook 2020 sketches three possible pathways for the global energy system to follow to 2050, from 'net-zero' to 'business as usual'
An unprecedented revolution in the global energy system was forecast today by one of the world's largest fossil fuel giants, with BP predicting the irreversible decline of oil and the rapid diversification...
Tesco steps up rail investment plans
Rail Minister hails corporate backing for efforts to shift freight off the roads and onto the rails
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer
VIDEO: Managing director & partner at BCG joins BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray for a chat about the management consulting giant's ambitious new 2030 net zero strategy
We want to build back not only better, but sustainably
Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Kemi Badenoch, stresses that the net zero transition remains central to the government's long term strategy for the UK
More than 150 business leaders urge EU to step up 2030 emissions target
Call to adopt targets proposed in last year's Green New Deal plan made in an open letter signed by the more than 150 business leaders