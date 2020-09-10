Make Up Not Make Waste: L'Oreal announces raft of recycling initiatives

The new initiatives build on L'Oreal's ambitious 2030 sustainability strategy, launched in June

French make up L'Oreal has today stepped up its efforts to tackle the plastics crisis and move towards a circular economy, combining new packaging made from recycled plastics with campaigns to drive consumer recycling.

The packaging for the French firm's top UK haircare brand, L'Oréal Paris Elvive, will now be made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, it said this month, saving 900 tonnes of plastic every year. A further third of the new packaging will be dedicated to recycling instructions while all-metal labels are being removed to aid the recycling process, it added.

An accompanying marketing campaign unveiled today will focus on three Elvive bottles shaped like the recycling logo and feature a call to consumers to "remember to recycle with Elvive".

The campaign will also flag the fact that L'Oreal Paris Elvive is donating donate 50p to campaign group Recycle Now for each of the first 100,000 Elvive hair treatments sold in Boots.

A similar marketing campaign will promote the recyclability of Maybelline products, as part of the L'Oreal subsidiary's Make-Up Not Make Waste campaign. The campaign will promote Maybelline's partnership with TerraCycle, which has installed recycling collection points in over 1,000 locations across branches of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Superdrug, and Boots for consumers to recycle empty makeup packaging from any brand.

"Across our network of brands in the UK, we are both changing our own products to make packaging more sustainable and making significant investments to enable and inspire consumers to recycle beauty products," said Vismay Sharma, country managing director for L'Oréal UK and Ireland.

"As the market leader in beauty, we believe that we have a responsibility to lead the way in driving consumers to make sustainable choices. The ambitions of our L'Oréal for the Future programme are to empower those across our value chain - both consumers and suppliers - to reduce their own environmental footprints too."

The initiatives build on the French firm's L'Oreal For the Future sustainability programme, launched in June this year, which outlined a raft of pledges including to ensure 100 per cent of its packaging is made from recycled or bio-based sources by 2030.