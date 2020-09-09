'Not environmentally acceptable': Druridge Bay coal mine plans rejected for second time
In a decision hailed by campaigners as a hugely significant climate milestone for the UK, the government has again blocked plans for a controversial open cast coal mine in England's North East
In yet another blow to the UK's dwindling coal industry, controversial plans for an open cast coal mine in Northumberland have been thrown out by the government following a near five-year battle from environmental...
More news
'Not environmentally acceptable': Druridge Bay coal mine plans rejected for second time
In a decision hailed by campaigners as a hugely significant climate milestone for the UK, the government has again blocked plans for a controversial open cast coal mine in England's North East
Uber plots 2030 roadmap towards fully electric fleet
Uber pledges to ensure all its drivers have fully electric vehicles in Europe, the US, and Canada by 2030, and across the rest of the world by 2040
MPs and chemicals industry welcome extension of UK REACH deadlines
Environmental Audit Committee welcomes move to give firms more time to register chemicals use with post-Brexit scheme
'Significant game-changer': How Transition Bonds could help heavy industries clean up their act
New report from Climate Bonds Initiative and Credit Suisse proposes new standards for emerging Transition Bonds category