How the oil industry's bet on plastics risks $400bn in stranded assets
Oil and gas industry's bets on petrochemicals growth look increasingly dicey as world turns away from plastics, Carbon Tracker warns
Plastics pollution and climate change are two of the world's foremost environmental and economic concerns, and the global oil and gas industry are a major contributor to both. But today, fresh analysis...
Carbon negative fruit? Kent grower Bardsley England partners with Engie to cut CO2
Two companies team up to identify emissions associated with the thousands of tonnes of fruit produced by Bardsley England each year
Aldi rolls out cardboard steak packaging as Absolut toasts paper vodka bottles
Latest packaging innovations aimed at cutting back on plastic and carbon emissions, according to firms
Britain's electricity demand returns to 2019 levels as lockdown lifts
Demand for power plummeted as Covid-19 measures kicked in, but levels now look to have returned to that seen last year, according to Cornwall Insight
Could hydrogen offer a sustainable future for gas turbines?
Switching gas power turbines to run on 100 per cent green hydrogen fuel instead offers significant opportunities, but also challenge, explains Siemens' Jenny Larfeldt