Global Briefing: UN-backed Green Climate Fund rocked by allegations of 'toxic' workplace culture
All the top green business stories from around the world this week
Green Climate Fund hit by reports of harassment and bullying The UN-backed Green Climate Fund (GCF) has this week been rocked by allegations of widespread sexism and harassment within the organisation,...
Where there's hope for speeding up business action on plastics
With the launch of the US branch of the Plastics Pact the case for corporates to step up their plastic waste reduction efforts are becoming clearer than ever
'Eyesore' no more: SEAT enlists kids to redesign EV chargers after clutter complaints
Almost a third of UK motorists told the Spanish car firm they considered chargers to be unsightly in a survey conducted to mark the arrival of four of the company's electric vehicles - and as such it is taking action to beautify charge points across the...
Amazon places order for 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European delivery fleet
Major order builds on tech giant's net zero pledge and plans to deploy 100,000 electric vehicles in the coming years