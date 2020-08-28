Where there's hope for speeding up business action on plastics
With the launch of the US branch of the Plastics Pact the case for corporates to step up their plastic waste reduction efforts are becoming clearer than ever
In 10 short years, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) arguably has done more than any other group to define and advance the circular economy. Its landmark report, "The New Plastics Economy," sounded...
More news
Where there's hope for speeding up business action on plastics
With the launch of the US branch of the Plastics Pact the case for corporates to step up their plastic waste reduction efforts are becoming clearer than ever
'Eyesore' no more: SEAT enlists kids to redesign EV chargers after clutter complaints
Almost a third of UK motorists told the Spanish car firm they considered chargers to be unsightly in a survey conducted to mark the arrival of four of the company's electric vehicles - and as such it is taking action to beautify charge points across the...
Amazon places order for 1,800 Merecedes-Benz electric vans for European delivery fleet
Major order builds on tech giant's net zero pledge and plans to deploy 100,000 electric vehicles in the coming years
UN chief António Guterres: 'The coal business is going up in smoke'
UN Secretary-General offers starkest criticism yet of the outlook for the coal sector, as he calls on India to end support for fossil fuels