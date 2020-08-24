Which plastics tax? Policymakers face fresh pressure over plastics tax and compostable packaging
Environmental arguments are continuing to be made both for and against the inclusion of compostable plastics in the government's planned plastics tax
The government's proposals for a sweeping new plastics tax were placed under renewed scrutiny last week, with companies working to develop sustainable packaging alternatives warning that the tax risked...
More news
Net Zero: Boris Johnson endorses 'whole systems approach' to UK decarbonisation effort
The Prime Minister recently wrote to the Council for Science and Technology to broadly welcome proposals for a sweeping national net zero decarbonisation programme
'Not a green recovery': Green groups slam government's £27.4bn roads plan
Highways England confirms latest details of government's road building and upgrades programme, despite concerns over climate impacts
Boosting flexibility: Kaluza integrates EV chargers with domestic batteries
Kaluza will provide smart flexible energy services combining vehicle-to-grid chargers with domestic energy storage batteries
Carbon negative: Brewdog makes it a double (offset)
Pioneering beer company confirms it has secured 'carbon negative' status as it steps up efforts to slash emissions and plant new Brewdog forest