Global Briefing: Joe Biden vows climate action as he accepts Dem nomination
Plus boost for CO2 removal, green steel and Australia EVs in our weekly round-up of the world's top green business news
Biden touts 'enormous' green jobs opportunity in first speech as Dem presidential nominee Joe Biden has officially accepted the Democrat Party's presidential candidate nomination for the crucial November...
Why online retailers should increase transparency about their products
What would change if e-commerce retailers shared information about a product's climate footprint?
Ulta Beauty is bringing refillable containers back to the cosmetics industry
Loop from TerraCycle is partnering with Ulta to design circular packaging, combating the industries plastic waste problem
SSE Energy Services to pay Ofgem £1.2m for missing smart meter targets
Voluntary settlement to paid by OVO Energy, which acquired SSE's energy supplier business in January this year