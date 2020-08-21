Why online retailers should increase transparency about their products
What would change if e-commerce retailers shared information about a product's climate footprint?
When shopping online, consumers are able to see a lot of information about a product. There's the product description and specifications of an item. For a bottle of perfume, the listing would declare the...
Ulta Beauty is bringing refillable containers back to the cosmetics industry
Loop from TerraCycle is partnering with Ulta to design circular packaging, combating the industries plastic waste problem
SSE Energy Services to pay Ofgem £1.2m for missing smart meter targets
Voluntary settlement to paid by OVO Energy, which acquired SSE's energy supplier business in January this year
Australian insurer Suncorp to ditch coverage for oil and gas projects
Landmark pledge makes Suncorp the first major insurer to adopt any policy restricting underwriting for oil and gas