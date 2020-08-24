A green recovery would give young people the sustainable future they crave
Young people have been hit disproportionately hard by the Covid-19 crisis, but a green recovery offers them a brighter future, writes ECIU's Jess Ralston
Young people have had a rough few months. Premature ends to school and university terms, a summer in solitude and the chaos of exam results has only added to their woes. Becoming increasingly apparent...
More news
NHS estate hails renewables, LEDs and energy efficiency progress
NHS Property Services, responsible for around 10 per cent of the health service's estate, claims efforts helped cut CO2 by more than 40,000 tonnes last year
Dixons Carphone becomes first tech retailer to join EV100
British firm aims to switch all 300 of its light duty vehicles and half of its 500 medium duty vehicles to run on electric by 2030
Jaguar Land Rover turns to recycled aluminium to cut manufacturing CO2
The firm's £2m REALITY project is developing high-grade aluminium from a blend of waste cans, bottle tops, and scrap vehicles
A green recovery would give young people the sustainable future they crave
Young people have been hit disproportionately hard by the Covid-19 crisis, but a green recovery offers them a brighter future, writes ECIU's Jess Ralston