Can animal-based agriculture ever be truly sustainable?
A major new report from the Environmental Defense Fund asks some challenging questions about the limited progress the agricultural sector has made in tackling its out-sized climate and biodiversity impacts - and offers some invaluable guidance on how up its sustainability efforts
As the modern world strives to break its 100 year addiction to fossil fuel-based energy, there are still fundamental areas of our lives that present huge obstacles if nations are to deliver on their net...
Global Briefing: Coronavirus crisis will have 'negligible' impact on emissions without green recovery, study warns
All the green business news from around the world this week
Sustainable Development Capital pumps £50m into The EV Network
Deal to enable rollout of 100 EV charging hubs hailed as an example of 'private sector green recovery at its most promising'
Behind Microsoft's bold plan to build social equity into clean energy buying
The tech giant is looking to turn the Just Transition concept into a clean energy investment reality
Closed Loop Partners teams with Walmart, CVS, Target to take on the plastic bag
Some of America's largest retailers have teamed up to help accelerate efforts to curb plastic bag waste