'Absolutely critical': IIGCC launches comprehensive net zero investor framework

The framework provides comprehensive guidelines for aligning investment activity with the goals of the Paris Agreement
The framework provides comprehensive guidelines for aligning investment activity with the goals of the Paris Agreement
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Investors working to align their activities with the goals of the Paris Agreement can draw on comprehensive new guidance from today, with the launch of an in-depth net zero investment framework that aims...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news

Could wind power the green recovery?
Could wind power the green recovery?

As the industry predicts it can deliver 234GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the burgeoning wind energy sector it poised to play a critical role in the global economic recovery, creating around a million jobs in the process