'Absolutely critical': IIGCC launches comprehensive net zero investor framework
Investors working to align their activities with the goals of the Paris Agreement can draw on comprehensive new guidance from today, with the launch of an in-depth net zero investment framework that aims...
Could wind power the green recovery?
As the industry predicts it can deliver 234GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the burgeoning wind energy sector it poised to play a critical role in the global economic recovery, creating around a million jobs in the process
Alphabet shakes up sustainability bond market with massive $5.75bn issuance
Google parent company makes ESG-focused bonds the centre piece of giant $10bn bond sale that secured record low borrowing costs
Dropbox commits to combating climate impact of its data centres
Leading data transfer service promises to power its data centres using 100 per cent renewable power