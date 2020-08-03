Should we treat SUVs like cigarettes and ban advertising?

Should we treat SUVs like cigarettes and ban advertising?
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

New report recommends that outright ban on SUV advertising could help accelerate shift towards cleaner forms of transport

The UK should ban the advertising of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in order to help drive down transport emissions and accelerate progress towards the country's net zero goals, a study published today...

To continue reading...

More on Transport

More news