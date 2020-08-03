Should we treat SUVs like cigarettes and ban advertising?
New report recommends that outright ban on SUV advertising could help accelerate shift towards cleaner forms of transport
The UK should ban the advertising of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in order to help drive down transport emissions and accelerate progress towards the country's net zero goals, a study published today...
Verkor joins race to deliver European battery gigafactory
Company backed by European engineering giants exits stealth mode with plan to deliver French gigafactories
Government confirms Climate Change Agreement extension
Response to consultation confirms tax breaks designed to drive energy-saving investments will continue, as government flags plans for longer-term reforms to popular scheme will be revealed 'shortly'
Reports: Copying EU chemicals registrations to UK database will cost businesses £1bn
Chemicals Industries Association warns that a data-sharing deal is necessary to prevent chemicals companies shouldering heavy costs to duplicate their data from the EU's chemicals database to the UK Reach system