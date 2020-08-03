Green Home Grants: Government confirms rules for September launch of £2bn scheme

Chancellor: 'This is going to be a green recovery with concern for our environment at its heart'

The government has today called on tradespeople to sign up to the TrustMark accreditation scheme ahead of the launch next month of the £2bn Green Homes Grant scheme, which aims to stimulate a wave of demand for energy efficiency upgrades across the UK.

Providing an update on the plans for the scheme, which was unveiled as part of the Chancellor's summer economic update last month, the government confirmed the grant programme is scheduled to go live towards the end of September.

Under the scheme, the government is to provide two thirds of the cost of home improvements with grants capped at £5,000. Meanwhile, low income households will qualify for grants worth up to £10,000 to support energy efficiency upgrades.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) today said the scheme is expected to deliver improvements for over 600,000 households, while creating an estimated 100,000 jobs in green construction.

In a bid to assuage concerns over 'cowboy builders' taking advantage of the scheme, BEIS confirmed tradespeople must register for TrustMark or MCS accreditation to take part in the scheme.

"Green home improvements will save people money on their energy bills, help to cut carbon emissions, and create new work for many thousands of builders, plumbers and other tradespeople," said Business Secretary Alok Sharma. "Our TrustMark scheme will guarantee that building work is completed to a high standard by accredited tradespeople, ensuring consumers are fully protected."

The government today also announced which upgrades and technologies will qualify for the grant scheme, confirming Green Homes Grant vouchers will be available for homeowners and landlords who install solid wall, under-floor, cavity wall or roof insulation; air source or ground source heat pumps; and/or solar thermal systems.

In addition, households can use vouchers to cover up to two thirds of the cost of double or triple glazing/secondary glazing, when replacing single glazing; energy efficient doors; and hot water system thermostats and heating controls.

Homeowners across England will be able to access advice and support on how to improve the energy efficiency of their homes from the Simple Energy Advice (SEA) service, which will provide advice on appropriate improvements and whether they qualify for funding.

The government said upgrades could save households hundreds of pounds a year on their energy bills, while also slashing carbon emissions.

Mike Thornton, chief executive of the Energy Saving Trust, hailed the grant scheme as "a significant investment by the government in energy efficiency which will provide long term benefits to householders and the environment by cutting fuel bills and reducing carbon emissions".

"It will particularly help low-income households access much-needed funds to make their homes warmer," he added. "I would really encourage homeowners to apply for the scheme."

Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders, said the scheme offered "a really welcome boost for the building industry as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19".

"The vouchers will be a significant benefit to households wanting to make their homes more energy efficient and reduce their energy bills, whilst providing much needed work for accredited installers at this difficult time," he added.

The scheme has been broadly welcomed by green groups and trade bodies. However, concerns remain over how quickly the promised £2bn will be assigned, given the budget for similar previous grant schemes were exhausted within weeks. The government is also continuing to face long-standing questions over when it will provide clarity on its longer term building energy efficiency programmes, with the current grants only expected to last until early next year.

Meanwhile, the glazing industry in particular will be disappointed that the focus on only supporting installations where single glazing is replaced will minimise its involvement in the scheme.

Other industry groups also gave the plans a mixed welcome. "Whilst we welcome the details of Rishi Sunak's new Green Homes Grant scheme, which could raise the profile of low carbon heating, there is disappointment that more measures are not included," said Stewart Clements, director of the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC). "HHIC welcomes the release of the scheme details. Industry can now plan and respond accordingly. We think this could be an interesting scheme to raise the profile of low carbon heating systems such as heat pumps and solar.

"However, there is of course disappointment that options for the consumer appear limited. We believe it would have made greater sense to include a wider set of home improvement measures such as new hot water cylinders, heating controls, and radiators. Currently, hot water storage offers the only inexpensive practical solution for storing energy and banking it for when it needs to be used. We believe this is a missed opportunity."

Clements also warned that with the funding currently only earmarked to last until March 2021 the government would have to deliver further funding next year to "avoid a boom and bust situation".

The new grants are to be delivered alongside an additional £1bn programme to make public buildings, including schools and hospitals across the UK more energy efficient, while a further £50m scheme will pilot innovative approaches to retrofitting social housing at scale.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the new scheme represented "a vital part of our plan for jobs as we secure the UK's economic recovery from Coronavirus".

"This is going to be a green recovery with concern for our environment at its heart," he added. "It will help to protect and create jobs, while also saving people money and cutting carbon."

The confirmation of how the scheme will work came amidst reports the government is poised to announce major reforms to the planning system designed to deliver up to 45,000 new homes as part of Boris Johnson's 'New Deal' recovery package.

The Guardian reported the Treasury is to allocate £900m to support more than 300 so-called 'shovel ready' schemes, including new homes, new commercial space, and infrastructure projects.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick today confirmed plans for a further £1.3bn of housing and infrastructure investment, which he said were "laying the foundations for a green economic recovery".

"As we get Britain building we are also laying the foundations for a green economic recovery by investing in vital infrastructure for local communities, creating jobs and building environmentally-friendly homes with a huge £1.3bn investment announced today," he said. "This government is determined to level up all parts of the country and this funding will not only give a much needed boost to our economic recovery, it will help build the good quality, affordable homes the country needs."

The funding includes £14.88m to accelerate the development of the National Brownfield Land Institute, which aims to help promote sustainable construction practices, and £12m to support a new high-speed railway station in Thanet, Kent, which is designed to improve transport links in the area and create 800 new jobs.

The investment is expected to be supported by proposed planning reforms that would see more projects granted automatic planning approval, with councils asked to designate zones that for "growth", "renewal" or "protection". Projects on "growth" would secure automatic permission, while "renewal" zones would see "permission in principle" awarded subject to some checks. Meanwhile, areas with "protection" would not have automatic building rights.

The government has been keen to position the reforms as part of its 'green recovery' efforts, arguing it will help to fast track the development of green infrastructure.

But environmental and housing campaigners remain deeply concerned the relaxation of planning rules would result in a wide range of adverse environmental impacts and lead to the development of poor quality homes in badly designed estates.

Writing on Twitter, Shaun Spiers at think tank Green Alliance offered "some free advice for the government". "Planning is always more complicated than you think," he said. "Radical reform of the system to drive development never turns out well; radical reform half-baked in advance by think-tanks like Policy Exchange is always particularly disastrous."