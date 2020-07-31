Global Briefing: Irish government ordered to strengthen climate plan

The ruling was delivered today by Ireland's Supreme Court | Credit: Jtdirl
The ruling was delivered today by Ireland's Supreme Court | Credit: Jtdirl
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Plus nuclear fusion, French outdoor heating ban, Spanish green hydrogen plant and all the top green business news from around the world this week

Supreme Court orders Irish government to strengthen climate plan The Irish government has been ordered by the Supreme Court to significantly strengthen its climate action efforts, today ruling that its...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news