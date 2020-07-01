Government urged to 'unleash potential of the countryside' in recovery plans

CPRE urged the government to ensure the countryside economy was not left behind by the looming recession
CPRE urges government to put in place net zero targets for land-use, invest in nature restoration, and ensure planning system considers climate impacts

The government should draw up a strategy to achieve net zero emission land-use across England by 2045, implement net zero standards for new buildings, and embark on a major nature and forest restoration...

