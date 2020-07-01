Government urged to 'unleash potential of the countryside' in recovery plans
CPRE urges government to put in place net zero targets for land-use, invest in nature restoration, and ensure planning system considers climate impacts
The government should draw up a strategy to achieve net zero emission land-use across England by 2045, implement net zero standards for new buildings, and embark on a major nature and forest restoration...
More news
'Bad precedent': Aviation industry opts to water down flagship climate plan
UN aviation body ICAO condemned by climate campaigners for controversially changing CORSIA carbon offset scheme rules
Equinor plans 'world-leading' hydrogen and carbon capture plant on Humberside
Final aim of Hydrogen to Humber Saltend project that proposes to bury captured carbon emissions under the sea is to expand a hydrogen network across the Humber that can drive the industrial region towards net zero.
Rental e-scooters to be made legal on UK roads from Saturday
Department of Transport announces that local authorities across the UK can apply to trial e-scooters as part of a year-long trial that will test the cost-effectiveness and convenience of the low-carbon mobility solution embraced by other European countries...
Comic Relief founder launches campaign to shift £3tr of pension assets into sustainable investments
'Our pensions are powerful, and we must use that power to build a better world'