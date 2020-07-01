The Covid-19 crisis is an opportunity to accelerate the hydrogen economy
Governments and industry should back the growing hydrogen economy to achieve a decarbonised energy future, argues Uniper CEO Andreas Schierenbeck
Consensus is building in Europe and around the world that investment in decarbonisation initiatives will be central to a successful economic recovery from Covid-19. The EU has put green initiatives at...
More news
'Bad precedent': Aviation industry opts to water down flagship climate plan
UN aviation body ICAO condemned by climate campaigners for controversially changing CORSIA carbon offset scheme rules
Equinor plans 'world-leading' hydrogen and carbon capture plant on Humberside
Final aim of Hydrogen to Humber Saltend project that proposes to bury captured carbon emissions under the sea is to expand a hydrogen network across the Humber that can drive the industrial region towards net zero.
Rental e-scooters to be made legal on UK roads from Saturday
Department of Transport announces that local authorities across the UK can apply to trial e-scooters as part of a year-long trial that will test the cost-effectiveness and convenience of the low-carbon mobility solution embraced by other European countries...
Comic Relief founder launches campaign to shift £3tr of pension assets into sustainable investments
'Our pensions are powerful, and we must use that power to build a better world'