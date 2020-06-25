CCC Report: The green economy reacts
'The climate crisis is here but we are still walking when we should run'
A year on from the UK's net zero target being adopted in law coinciding with the start of one of the most eventful 12 months in modern political history, the influential Committee on Climate Change today...
Strings attached: Greenpeace steps up calls for climate conditional bailouts
Petition signed by over 167,000 people delivered to the Treasury, urging the Chancellor to ensure airline bailouts demand enhanced environmental commitments
Sustainable IT: Atos vows to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035
French IT giant unveils new raft of emissions reduction targets after joining Business Ambition for 1.5C coalition last week.
Ford revs up 2050 carbon neutrality target
US firm commits to slashing its vehicle use, supply base and building greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement by electrifying its fleet, embracing a circular business model and transitioning all its manufacturing plants to clean energy...