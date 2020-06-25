Sustainable IT: Atos vows to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035

Atos has slashed its carbon intensity by 60 per cent between 2012 and 2019. Credit: Atos

French IT giant unveils new raft of emissions reduction targets after joining Business Ambition for 1.5C coalition last week.

IT services giant Atos has pledged to halve its emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions five years later, as it became the latest major corporate to beef up its climate goals this month.

The firm last week joined the UN's Business Ambition for 1.5C coalition, which asks companies to set science-based targets compatible with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C.

And as such, Atos yesterday unveiled a revamped sustainability vision that commits it to meeting emissions reduction targets well ahead of the Paris Agreement's deadlines.

It has pledged to halve its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025, before committing to the same reduction for all its emissions, including indirect Scope 3 emissions, five years later.

The company said that it will then move to progressively include its Scope 3 emissions into its global offsetting programme in order to reach net zero emissions by 2035.

Atos chief executive Ellie Giard said the pledges marked a new chapter in the company's sustainability journey.

"Atos aims to pioneer decarbonisation for the benefit of its customers, all its stakeholders and society at large, by transforming the way digital technologies are designed, developed and used," she said. "Today's decision to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2035 marks a new step forward. I am very proud of our commitment which definitively positions Atos as worldwide leader in decarbonisation".

The new pledges build on Atos' prior decarbonisation achievements, which include decreasing its own carbon intensity by 60 per cent between 2012 and 2019.

The firm, which employs 110,000 employees in 73 countries, said that it has maintained carbon neutrality for its direct emissions since 2018.