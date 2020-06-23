'Remarkable consensus': Climate Assembly supports green recovery and longer-term low carbon lifestyle changes
Interim report published by UK's first citizens assembly for the climate crisis urges government to use forthcoming economic stimulus to move closer to net zero goal, while highlighting that public is prepared to make emissions-slashing lifestyle changes.
From handwashing to homeworking, the coronavirus crisis has highlighted how rapid behaviour change is possible, prompting questions about whether policymakers should capitalise on the public's new found...
More news
'Action is needed now': CBI leads flurry of calls for green recovery
Reports from CBI, EnergyUK, ECIU, and ScottishPower all hammer home calls for ambitious green recovery package
UN postpones face-to-face climate meetings until next year
UNFCCC confirms all outstanding talks scheduled for this year will be moved to next year, as world continues to tackle coronavirus pandemic
Amazon debuts $2bn Climate Pledge Fund to back 'visionary' green innovators
Tech giant set to invest in firms that are 'building products, services, and technologies to decarbonise the economy and protect the planet'
Electric plane hits the skies in 'UK first' for climate-friendly flight
ZeroAvia hails major milestone for zero carbon flight as six-seater aircraft completes test flight at Cranfield Airport