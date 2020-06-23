'Remarkable consensus': Climate Assembly supports green recovery and longer-term low carbon lifestyle changes

The first three meetings of the Climate Assembly were held in Birmingham, before coronavirus moved them online.
Interim report published by UK's first citizens assembly for the climate crisis urges government to use forthcoming economic stimulus to move closer to net zero goal, while highlighting that public is prepared to make emissions-slashing lifestyle changes.

From handwashing to homeworking, the coronavirus crisis has highlighted how rapid behaviour change is possible, prompting questions about whether policymakers should capitalise on the public's new found...

