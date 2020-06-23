Engenie to rollout 17 rapid electric car chargers at major UK shopping sites

EV network strikes deal to add rapid chargers across 10 of retail landlord Brookhouse Group's UK sites

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network Engenie has announced a major new partnership today that will see it install and operate 17 rapid electric car chargers across retail landlord Brookhouse Group's 10 UK shopping sites, offering shoppers the opportunity to power up their cars with renewable electricity.

Dubbed the largest partnership of its kind in the UK, seven charging sites comprising 13 rapid EV chargers have already been installed by Engenie, with the remaining three sites set to be completed by the end of this year, the firm said.

Each of the rapid charging sites is to be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and, once completed, will together help prevent an estimated 20,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, in addition to cutting harmful NOx pollution from UK roads, according to Engenie.

Each year over 18 million vehicles are estimated to visit Brookhouse Group's UK retail sites, which include major high street stores and supermarkets, including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Argos, Next, Aldi, and Marks & Spencer.

Brookhouse property director Mike Nuttall said growing the number of EV chargers on its premises would help encourage wider electric car adoption, future-proof its portfolio, and provide an additional incentive for visiting its retail sites.

"The way we travel is changing like never before and already we are seeing a wholesale shift towards electric mobility," he said. "Customers will expect to be able to charge their vehicles wherever they shop, and our tenants will expect us to provide the infrastructure which enables them to do so. Engenie's convenient, easy to use and rapid chargers provide the perfect solution to attract the rapidly growing number of EV driving customers to our sites."

Engenie said the rapid chargers were compatible with every EV on the market today, and could provide 80 miles of battery power in as little as 30 minutes charging time. Customers will also be able to access the rapid chargers without the need for membership or subscription, with only contactless card payments required.

The partnership will see Engenie cover all costs associated with installing and servicing the rapid charging points, which it said would eliminate any financial risk for Brookhouse Group.

Patrick Sherriff, business development director at Engenie, said the market for on-site EV charging at retail parks was now "primed for rapid growth" as EVs hit the mass market.

"By 'grabbing the grid' and securing vital connections for rapid EV chargers before its competitors, Brookhouse is staying ahead of the curve, and positioning its sites as the go-to shopping destinations for EV drivers," added Sherriff. " What's more, our partnership is further proliferating easy-to-use charging infrastructure across the UK, enabling thousands of customers to top up their vehicles while they shop at their favourite retail outlets with the simple tap of a smartphone or contactless card."