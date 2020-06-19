'Time is running out': Green groups issue dire warning on post-Brexit environmental safeguards
Environmental standards 'likely to be weaker' from 2021 under current government plans, Greener UK warns
Almost all UK green protections and governance across key areas such as agriculture, air quality, chemicals and fishing look set to be watered down from next year, with risks of a no-deal Brexit, weak...
Teddy bears to garden chairs: Hasbro launches UK recycling scheme for toys
Partnership with TerraCycle follows success of similar initiatives in Germany, Canada, Brazil and US
Bank of England admits bond portfolio out of step with Paris climate goals
Central bank publishes first ever climate risk assessment revealing non-gilt holdings aligned with whopping 3.5C global warming scenario
Global Briefing: Vatican urges Catholics to join divestment movement
Campaign group 350.org hails Vatican's intervention as 'a breath of hope in times when faith is more needed than ever'