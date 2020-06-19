'Time is running out': Green groups issue dire warning on post-Brexit environmental safeguards

Time is running out to secure agreement on a future trade deal between the UK and EU
Time is running out to secure agreement on a future trade deal between the UK and EU
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Environmental standards 'likely to be weaker' from 2021 under current government plans, Greener UK warns

Almost all UK green protections and governance across key areas such as agriculture, air quality, chemicals and fishing look set to be watered down from next year, with risks of a no-deal Brexit, weak...

To continue reading...

More on Legislation

More news