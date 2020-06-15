Study: Shipping sector must prioritise green retrofitting to meet climate goals

Shipping accounts for around 2-3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions
Shipping sector 'cannot wait' for development of zero carbon ships to cut climate impact, University of Manchester study warns

The European shipping industry risks pushing global climate efforts way off course unless urgent action is taken to tackle emissions from existing vessels over the next decade, ahead of the then widespread...

