Building trust in green mortgages
The race is on to develop tomorrow's green finance products and secure their role in the economic recovery, writes TLT's Robin Penfold
In April the European Commission launched a three-month consultation on a new sustainable finance strategy, building on its 2018 action plan on financing sustainable growth. The renewed strategy provides...
More news
Study: Shipping sector must prioritise green retrofitting to meet climate goals
Shipping sector 'cannot wait' for development of zero carbon ships to cut climate impact, University of Manchester study warns
Building trust in green mortgages
The race is on to develop tomorrow's green finance products and secure their role in the economic recovery, writes TLT's Robin Penfold
IMF: Equity investors face 'daunting' challenge in pricing climate risk
Sudden shifts in investor perception could threaten markets, IMF warns
BP to slash oil asset value by $17.5bn as it predicts faster net zero shift
Oil and gas giant warns of 'enduring impact' of Covid-19 crisis which it expects will accelerate transition to net zero economy