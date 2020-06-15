The future of agri-tech and where we are now
Tony Dalwood, chief executive of asset manager Gresham House, considers the investment opportunities in agri-technologies such as vertical farming
As Covid-19 continues to impact our day-to-day lives, we have become accustomed to seeing empty shelves in supermarkets as the supply chain creaks under the strain of unrelenting consumer demand for everyday...
More news
Government to merge Foreign Office and DFID, heralding potential climate aid shake-up
Merger designed to better integrate diplomatic and development goals, but campaigners fear aid efforts could be undermined
Ørsted orders 'UK's first' battery-hybrid crew ships to serve Hornsea offshore wind farm
Crew transfer vessels will be able to operate in either battery electric mode, or with assistance from diesel fuel
Study: Sustainability experience required in tiny fraction of top executive hires
Urgent need for 'transformational' business leaders who look beyond short term profits towards resilience, argues UN Global Compact
'Food Connect': Electric bikes and vans to deliver surplus food to vulnerable communities
Environmental charity Hubbub will deploy a fleet of electric vehicles to deliver surplus food to communities in Milton Keynes unable to access food banks and community fridges during the lockdown