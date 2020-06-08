'The war is definitely not over': New front opens up in the battle of the chlorinated chicken

'The war is definitely not over': New front opens up in the battle of the chlorinated chicken
Government steps up efforts to assure farmers it will not allow an influx of products made to lower US standards, but experts fear major loopholes remain

Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith spent part of this weekend in a characteristically combative mood on Twitter, flat rejecting accusations the government was willing to undermine food and environmental...

