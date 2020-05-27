'This is the moment': MPs and campaigners call for multi-billion pound net zero recovery drive

The UK should invest an additional £30bn each year in net zero infrastructure, according to the report
The UK should invest an additional £30bn each year in net zero infrastructure, according to the report
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Cross party Environmental Justice Commission sets out demands for 'faster, further and fairer' net zero transition

The UK must accelerate the transition towards net zero emissions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by ramping up its decarbonisation goals for 2030 and investing a further £30bn each year in 'shovel-ready'...

To continue reading...

More on Net Zero Now

More news