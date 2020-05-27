'This is the moment': MPs and campaigners call for multi-billion pound net zero recovery drive
Cross party Environmental Justice Commission sets out demands for 'faster, further and fairer' net zero transition
The UK must accelerate the transition towards net zero emissions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by ramping up its decarbonisation goals for 2030 and investing a further £30bn each year in 'shovel-ready'...
'Investing in our future': EU touts green infrastructure blitz at heart of €1.85tr recovery plan
European Commission unveils sweeping economic recovery strategy in support of Green Deal ambition
Planet Tracker: Investors face financial risk as salmon industry careers toward 'ecological brink'
Report warns that investors must put their clout behind emerging innovative technological solutions, such as offshore closed cage systems and onshore recirculating aquaculture solutions, for the industry increase production supply through 2030.
Research: 'Substantial quantities' of microplastics from tyres contaminating rivers and oceans
University of Plymouth-led study notes that microplastics shed from vehicle tyres are putting millions of square metres of UK waters at risk of contamination.