Government sketches out plans for energy and carbon pricing deal ahead of crunch EU trade talks
Differences on regulatory alignment between EU and UK expected to come to head in next month's talks
The government has published a draft legal text for its preferred free trade deal with the European Union ahead of the latest round of crunch talks next month, reiterating its demands for close cooperation...
Renewable hydrogen has a key role to play in decarbonisation
Marina Valls at RenewableUK reveals how green hydrogen could help catalyse the next phase of UK decarbonisation
Building back better after COVID-19: why the climate agenda is part of the solution
Pursuing an ambitious low carbon, environmental, and skills agenda as part of the government's economic recovery plan is a key part of the solution to today's public interest concerns around unemployment, regional inequality, and resilience argues Aldersgate...
RenewableUK: Green hydrogen and wind energy boom crucial to UK's net zero transition
In its vision for the UK's transition to net zero, RenewableUK predicts that installed wind capacity will surge six-fold to more than 120GW by 2050.
Google backs off on custom AI for oil and gas extraction
A new Greenpeace report notes that Microsoft, Amazon and Google are undermining their public carbon commitments through by providing services that allow oil and gas firms extract fossil fuels from the earth.