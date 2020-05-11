Government promises £2bn active transport blitz, as fears grow over spike in post-lockdown pollution

Government launches £250m emergency active travel fund, but campaigners warn Prime Minister's advice to avoid public transport could fuel car-focused recovery

The government this weekend announced plans to fast track £250m of funding and accompanying policy reforms to deliver a "new era for cycling and walking" as the UK begins to ease to lockdown that has seen transport emissions plummet in recent weeks.

The wide-ranging package promised to introduce a £250m Emergency Active Travel Fun to support the development of pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements, and cycle and bus-only corridors. The Department for Transport said the fund was the first stage of a £2bn programme designed to embed the increase in walking and cycling that has occurred during the nationwide lockdown. It also unveiled plans to fast track trials for e-scooters rental schemes, in a bid to make it easier for urban commuters to get to work.

The move came ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for those who cannot work from home to return to work this week and avoid public transport if at all possible, sparking fears among environmental campaigners that the UK is about to experience an air pollution "bounce-back".

In his televised address, Johnson said people should "work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can't work from home". He added that commuters should also "avoid public transport if at all possible - because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited".

Consequently, workers were advised that "when you do go to work, if possible do so by car or even better by walking or bicycle".

Environmental and transport campaigners were quick to point out that the guidance presents a particular challenge for large cities, where a large proportion of the workforce are reliant on public transport.

Writing on Twitter, Shaun Spiers at think tank Green Alliance asked whether the government had analysed the environmental implications of actively encouraging people to use their cars to get to work.

None of this is easy, but what's the analysis of the impact on carbon emissions & air pollution of encouraging people back into their cars? @transportgovuk @beisgovuk @DHSCgovuk — Shaun Spiers (@ShaunSpiers1) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported yesterday that an anticipated coronavirus-induced spike in car use globally could help drive a recovery in oil prices, as people switch to cars for their commute and replace air travel with road trips for their holidays this summer.

Consequently, a coalition of nine NGOs this weekend published an open letter to the Secretaries of State for Transport, Environment, the Chancellor, leaders of local and regional authorities, and city mayors calling for a "street revolution to stop air pollution bounce-back".

The group - which includes Greenpeace UK, Living Streets, Cycling UK, Transport & Environment, and CPRE - is calling for a transformation of the UK's streets to deliver cycle lanes on all main roads and the creation of pedestrianised 'Mini-Hollands' in all towns and cities.

The coalition is calling for at least £6bn in funding over the next five years to get the government on track to reaching its target of doubling cycling and increasing walking by 2025, with further funding thereafter to increase walking and cycling to levels seen in the Netherlands.

The campaign was launched alongside the publication of a new YouGov poll, commissioned by Greenpeace UK, which showed that 71 per cent of people are concerned about the possibility of air pollution returning to levels experienced before the lockdown, once restrictions are lifted.

"There are many things about the lockdown people will be glad to leave behind, but cleaner air is not one of them," said Greenpeace UK's head of politics, Rebecca Newsom. "Yet there's a real risk that congestion and toxic pollution will be back on our streets as soon as restrictions are lifted. Some of the world's major cities are already reshaping the urban space to allow people to go out and about safely while keeping the air clean, and we need our political leaders to follow suit."

She added that the government should scrap its controversial roads programme and repurposing the £27bn earmarked for new roads to help accelerate broadband upgrades and "transform our towns, cities and the way we move through them by creating networks of low-traffic neighbourhoods". "As well as making post-lockdown life safer for everyone, by reducing traffic - and with it carbon emissions - we will also make huge strides towards tackling the climate emergency," she said.

The YouGov poll reveals significant support for such measures, with 58 per cent of people supporting introducing cycle lanes on all main roads in urban areas, as well as increased government funding for walking and cycling infrastructure.

"The country is looking forward to a gradual release from lockdown, yet there will inevitably be limits on the capacity of our public transport systems and on people's willingness to use them," said Cycling UK's Policy Director Roger Geffen. "Urgent action is therefore needed to redesign our streets, preventing a massive resurgence of motor traffic while allowing key workers and school pupils alike to carry on getting around safely on foot or by bike. We then need a long-term cycling and walking investment strategy to help retain the clean air and quiet streets which have been among the most noticeable 'silver linings' of this horrible crisis."

The new package of measures proposed by DfT over the weekend looks to set to deliver on at least some of the demands put forward by the new group.

Specifically, the government said it would fund a host of new cycling infrastructure upgrades, including supporting Greater Manchester's plans to create 150 miles of protected cycle track and Transport for London's plans for a 'bike Tube' network above Underground lines.

Meanwhile, fast-tracked statutory guidance - that is effective immediately - has instructed councils to reallocate roadspace for significantly-increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians. The guidelines open up the possibility of more side streets being closed to through traffic to create low-traffic neighbourhoods.

In addition, vouchers are to be issued for cycle repairs and a renewed promotional push will help to raise awareness of the government's Cycle to Work scheme.

"During this crisis, millions of people have discovered cycling - whether for exercise or as a means of safe, socially-distanced transport," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. "When the country does get back to work we need those people to stay on their bikes and be joined by many more. Otherwise, with public transport's capacity severely restricted at this time, our trains and buses could become overcrowded and our roads gridlocked - holding up emergency services, critical workers and vital supplies.

"We know cars will continue to remain vital for many, but as we look to the future we must build a better country with greener travel habits, cleaner air and healthier communities."

The DfT also promised that an updated Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy would be launched in the summer, which would see the creation of a long-term budget for cycling and walking similar to the one in place for roads

Moreover, E-scooter trials will also be brought forward from next year to next month to help encourage more people off public transport and onto greener alternatives.

Originally set to take place in four Future Transport Zones, trials of rental e-scooters - which will now be offered to all local areas across the country - will allow government to assess the benefits of e-scooters as well as their impact on public space, DfT said, adding that new rental vehicles could be allowed on UK roads as early as June.

An initial trial is to take place in the West Midlands, with Mayor Andy Street promising the move would "bring more flexibility, choice, and greener travel solutions for the region, at a time when we are facing a climate emergency and urging people to leave the car at home".

The government also announced it is to provide an extra £10m of funding to the on street residential chargepoint scheme, which will allow local authorities to install up to 7,200 devices, making it more convenient to charge and own an electric vehicle.

And DfT revealed it is working with the likes of Google, Zipabout, and Trainline to explore how technology providers could help ease overcrowding on public transport and reduce the risk of a second spike in coronavirus cases.

The raft of new measures was broadly welcomed by campaigners, but with much of the new infrastructure likely to take some time to materialise concerns remain that the curtailment of public transport capacity and an accompanying revival in car use could lead to both a short term spike in pollution and create competing pressure for Ministers to step up long term investment in automotive-based infrastructure.