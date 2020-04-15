'Green Tigers': Which countries are well placed to flourish in the future net zero emission economy?
University of Oxford study highlights the potential winners and losers in the global shift towards a global green economy
Which countries could be the green economic powers of the future? Given major economic and geopolitical changes are afoot, it is an increasingly pertinent question. After all, achieving the goals of...
More news
Coronavirus: Government delays ban on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds
Campaigners criticise government's decision to delay implementation of single-use plastic ban until October 2020
'Welcome ambition': Shell to unveil net zero emissions plan
Oil giant to update investors on sweeping new strategy to deliver net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050
Report: Imported emissions responsible for almost half the UK's carbon footprint
New findings from WWF and University of Leeds argue that the UK must develop carbon policies that take both territorial and offshore carbon emissions into account.
Coronavirus Response: Covid-19 has shown the UK is starting to build a circular economy
The pandemic-induced lockdown has underlined how critical recycling is to UK supply chains, argues Viridor's Tim Rotheray