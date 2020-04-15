Earth Day vows to deliver 'world's largest' online climate conference

Annual event to mark its 50th anniversary later this month with a major virtual event

The annual Earth Day event will be very different this year, with the organisers promising to deliver the world's largest online climate conference in response to the lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers announced yesterday that the annual event - which has become a fixture in the communications plans of many leading green businesses and campaign groups - will be extended throughout the week of April 20th so as to deliver a series of online broadcasts and interactive digital events.

The rapidly organised live streamed event is being managed by the social network 'We Don't Have Time' in collaboration with lead partners Exponential Roadmap and the Earth Day Network. It is set to feature over 100 leading speakers from the fields of business, politics, academia, and civil society.

Ingmar Rentzhog, founder of Stockholm-based We Don't Have Time, said it was vital that the annual event proceed, despite the lockdown restrictions.

"The current pandemic of coronavirus has harmed lives, livelihoods and economies," he said. "It has also triggered the postponement of the crucial UK-hosted, UN climate conference, where climate action was meant to rise to the next level towards meeting the landmark Paris Agreement. The world must clearly lift the threat of the current pandemic, but we cannot lose sight of the even bigger crisis facing our planet and its people. When the global economy restarts, it must do so with a clear and urgent direction towards a low carbon future."

He added that as such the conference would aim to not just support the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but also " inspire everyone to get the climate job done at speed and at scale".

Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network, said the group was delighted to be proceeding with an event that would spotlight "the amazing solutions and inordinate opportunities to fast forward a climate safe future".

"The coronavirus has dramatically changed the way of all us will be marking Earth Day 2020," she said. "Together, and with hundreds of millions of people around the globe we are making it clear to leaders that people everywhere are behind ambitious action and the answers to the climate crisis are here and ready to be deployed."

Dubbed a 'No Fly Conference', the event will run from Monday the 20th of April to Friday 24th April, before culminating with a Climate Hackathon on Saturday 25th April.

Confirmed speakers include Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University and Director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network; Christiana Figueres, founder of Global Optimism and former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; and Nigel Topping, UK Climate Champion and former CEO of We Mean Business.

They will be joined by an array of business leaders and entrepreneurs, including Jona Christians of electric car company Sono Motors; Ole Kristian Sivertsen from land restoration firm Desert Control; and Eva Karlsson of Houdini Sportswear.

The news comes a week after UK-based NGO The Climate Group confirmed its annual flagship event, New York Climate Week, would proceed this September in digital form even if lockdown conditions persist.

It also comes as a growing band of business leaders, politicians, and campaigners step up calls for governments around the world to make climate action a central plank of their economic recovery plans.