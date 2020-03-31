Covid-19 bailouts, then what?

  • Dr Ben Caldecott, Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Dr Ben Caldecott argues the clamour for green strings to be attached to bailout packages could be misguided - could government take a long term stake in struggling companies instead and demand bolder climate strategies as a shareholder?

There are growing clamours to attach all manner of terms and conditions to Covid-19 induced government bailout packages for companies across different industries. Adding covenants for this, that, and the...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news

Covid-19 bailouts, then what?
Covid-19 bailouts, then what?

Dr Ben Caldecott argues the clamour for green strings to be attached to bailout packages could be misguided - could government take a long term stake in struggling companies instead and demand bolder climate strategies as a shareholder?