Iberdrola-led consortium to build 10MW floating wind demonstration project

The 10MW turbine will be mounted on a semi-submersible floating concrete structure based on the OO-Star Wind Floater. Credit: Iberdrola

FLAGSHIP consortium is banking on using a €25m grant from the European Commission to mount a turbine in Norway's North Sea that will help drive the LCOE of floating offshore wind to €40-60 per MWh by 2030.

A consortium of European companies and institutions led by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has unveiled plans today to build a 10MW floating turbine in Norway's North Sea.

The goal of the demonstration project is to help slash the Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE) for floating offshore wind to €40-60 per MWh by 2030, a target previously outlined by trade body WindEurope.

The partners are now set to design, fabricate, install, and operate the turbine and its semi-submersible, floating concrete structure mount.

Iberdrola is banking on signing a grant agreement worth roughly €25m with the European Commission in the second half of 2020, with a view to building the demonstration turbine in the second quarter of 2021 and finishing installation early the following year. The project is being developed as part of the European Commission's Horizon 2020 programme, an €80bn, seven-year research and innovation fund that expires at the end this year.

The consortium, dubbed FLAGSHIP, comprises Spain's Core-Marine, Cener, IHC and Zabala Innovation Consulting; Norway's Olav Olsen, Kvaerner, UnitechSubsea and Met Centre; France's EDF, Denmark's DTU and Germany's DNV-GL.

"Iberdrola aims to be a leading player in the floating offshore wind sector, and the demonstration projects that we are developing will ensure we are ready for engaging in large-scale commercial floating wind projects in the near future," said Jonathan Cole, Iberdrola's global managing director for offshore wind.

He added that the firm was "not tied to any one technology, and we have had a team actively analysing all developments in the sector for many years. Now is the right time to move from research and development in to putting turbines in the water and increasing our knowledge."

The announcement marks a significant milestone for floating wind, a fledgling sector that allows the development of wind farms in deep waters where fixed-foundation structures are impossible.

A number of demonstration and R&D projects are now up and running with advocates of the approach arguing it will allow turbines to access areas further out to sea where winds are more reliable, while also reducing the need for costly foundation technologies.

The news comes just weeks after French oil major Total and UK marine energy specialist Total Blue Energy unveiled plans for a 96MW floating wind demonstration project in the Celtic Sea. Wales' MarineSpace was appointed lead offshore Environmental Impact Assessment and consenting consultant for the project on Monday.

Iberdrola also revealed on Monday that it is close to joining a second demonstration project in Spain, where deep waters have stymied the rollout of traditional, fixed-foundation offshore wind. The project - which is unrelated to the FLAGSHIP consortium - would be based in the Basque Country in northern Spain, and deployed either in nearby waters or around the Canary Islands. The project would trial a different technological approach to that planned in Norway.

The Spanish energy giant said in a press release that it is undertaking studies to install additional floating wind turbines at existing sites and is "actively interested in processes for large scale floating offshore wind projects" in other locations, including the US and Scotland.

Iberdrola claims to have more than 10GW of offshore wind in development, of which 3GW is being rolled out at the 'East Anglia Hub' wind megacomplex in the UK.