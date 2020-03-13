Global Briefing: Dutch KFC goes vegetarian for a week
Rotterdam KFC goes vegetarian following successful trial of Chickenless Chicken Burger A KFC restaurant in Rotterdam has marked the Netherlands' National Week Without Meat by going completely chicken-free,...
Samsonite lift sustainability efforts with 'carbon neutral' pledge
Luggage maker promises to cut carbon emissions, source 100 per cent renewable energy, and boost durability and recyclability of its products
Heathrow Airport inks deal with ENGIE to supply terminals with 'green gas'
The deal will see biomethane from UK anaerobic digestion producers replace fossil fuel gas supplies across all Heathrow terminals
Alphabet moonshot Tidal heralds the age of precision aquaculture
Demand for protein from sea creatures such as tuna, salmon and shrimp is growing far faster than for animal proteins