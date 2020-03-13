Government pledges £2bn export finance for overseas 'clean growth' projects

Move follows criticism from MPs over levels of support UK Export Finance has given to fossil fuel projects in low and middle income countries in recent years

Up to £2bn of support has been allocated for businesses embarking on 'clean growth' projects overseas through the UK's Export Finance (UKEF) facility, the government confirmed today.

Through the UKEF, the government provides overseas buyers of British goods and services with financial support in the form of long-term, fixed-rate lending. At the Budget on Wednesday Chancellor Rishi Sunak set aside £8bn for the credit facility over the current Parliament, of which the government said a quarter would be specifically earmarked for green projects.

UKEF said the £2bn direct lending would go towards supporting "clean growth projects as global economies shift away from fossil fuels to renewable and low carbon solutions", helping to ensure UK exporters "are well placed to supply to this fast evolving area".

Moreover, UKEF said £500,000 of support would be aimed at supporting businesses' clean growth projects in Scotland and the North of England in support of the transition away from fossil fuels.

Sunak said the money would open up opportunities for UK businesses both at home and abroad. "This decade will provide even more opportunities for British businesses to export and trade with new partners across the world," he predicted. "This package - which is the highest level of export lending the government has ever made available - will provide support to industries and regions across the country."

The new funding builds on support UKEF has provided for previous green projects, such as £230m of project finance guarantees for one of Asia's largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan, as well as £47m of support for UK developer Solarcentury to build two of the largest subsidy-free solar farms in Spain.

The move also follows Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson's announcement last month of a ban on the use of UK foreign aid money to support coal mines or coal power plants overseas.

However, UKEF has faced criticism in recent years for the level of financial support it has historically offered for carbon intensive fossil fuel projects in other countries. MPs on Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee last year claimed UKEF had spent £2.4bn of taxpayers' money on fossil fuel projects in low and middle-income countries over the past five years, and called for a ban on all fossil fuel financing, not just coal projects, from 2021.