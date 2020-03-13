Samsonite lift sustainability efforts with 'carbon neutral' pledge

Luggage maker promises to cut carbon emissions, source 100 per cent renewable energy, and boost durability and recyclability of its products

Leading luggage brand Samsonite has set its sights on becoming 'carbon neutral' and using 100 per cent renewable energy in the manufacture of its products by 2025, as it unveiled its new global sustainability strategy this week.

The company said it would also use recycled materials "wherever possible" to combat landfill waste, and step up its focus on improving the durability, reuse, and recyclability of its travel bags and suitcases, while improving access to repair services for consumers.

"How we treat each other and how we care for the world we live in are guiding values that, together with our heritage of industry leadership, make it a natural step for Samsonite to take the lead on sustainability," said Samsonite CEO Kyle Gendreau.

The latest announcements build on previous efforts which have seen Samsonite plant more than 700,000 trees around the world since 2017 in a bid to curb emissions, while the firm has additionally pledged to work more closely with suppliers to help them reach 'carbon neutrality'.

Since 2018 the firm has also launched 50 collections of products worldwide made from sustainable materials such as recycled PET plastic, recycled nylon, post-industrial recycled polypropylene, wood waste, and cork, it said.

It claims its specially-developed Recyclex material - a fabric made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled PET bottles - has helped divert an estimated 52 million 500ml PET bottles from landfills in the two years since its launch.

Gendreau said he saw the firm's sustainability efforts as an opportunity to future-proof its market position, with the firm having set an aim last year to be "the most sustainable luggage company in the world".

"While we've been focused on sustainability for several years, 'Our Responsible Journey' is how we will accelerate the implementation of sustainable business practices globally to meet our goals," he said. "This strategy will touch every aspect of our business to help us further our long-standing leadership in the industry."