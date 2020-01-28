'2050 isn't soon enough': How Sainsbury's plans to deliver net zero emissions in 20 years

Sainsbury's stores will have greener fridges and rainwater harvesting to help meet its net zero goal | Credit: Sainsbury's
CEO insists climate crisis demands more ambitious targets, as he earmarks £1bn of investment to help the supermarket help hit net zero 10 years ahead of the government target

Sainsbury's has announced a sweeping update to its climate goals today, in the latest sign of the growing pressure on business leaders and politicians to act to accelerate decarbonisation efforts right...

