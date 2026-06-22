From siloed nature finance to an 'Earth economy': How to deliver growth through healthy ecosystems

We need a more holistic view of ecosystem benefits if we are to properly integrate its value into sustainable development, writes Jack Hurd from the World Economic Forum and the Tropical Forest Alliance
We are now halfway through 2026, the ‘Year of Water'. Since this declaration at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting at Davos in January, key developments have included the implementation of the High...
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