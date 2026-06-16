IVC Evidensia's Sarah Heath: 'Everyday clinical decisions can have a huge impact on sustainability'

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: IVC Evidensia
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Credit: IVC Evidensia

Sarah Heath reflects on a career shift from the City to veterinary care and reveals how the sector is tackling some of its hidden environmental impacts

IVC Evidensia is a veterinary services provider with a network of more than 1,300 clinics and hospitals, and approximately 16,000 employees, in 12 countries across Europe. Its UK subsidiary, Inspiring...

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