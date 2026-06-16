First companies certified under revamped B Corp standards

Nine companies, headquartered in seven countries across Europe and North America, become first firms to meet new B Corp benchmarks
The first nine companies to achieve B Corp status under the popular certification scheme's revised global standards have been revealed today. The cohort includes 156-year-old Bolsius, a Dutch family...
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