As geopolitical disruption returns, the real risk is not over-ambition on electrification – but continued over dependence on fossil fuels and a lack of energy diversification in an era of rising demand, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
As Europe absorbs yet another energy shock, a familiar argument has resurfaced: that the energy transition has been moving too quickly and that policymakers need to deprioritise these efforts, even as...
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