We're moving in the right direction, but we need to break the link between power and gas

Ecotricity CEO Asif Rehmanwala joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the shift to renewables and a low carbon economy, and the role Ecotricity is playing in both powering that transformation and building the UK's energy independence.

The pair also discuss how Ecotricity has cemented its status as one of the UK's most visible green businesses, how the wider Green Britain Group is seeking to tackle climate change and create a sustainable economy, and the continued boom of the broader clean energy sector.

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This video is sponsored by Ecotricity