Study: Almost half of industrial firms have faced climate-related disruption in the past two years

Major survey from Equans reveals how climate adaptation measures are increasingly seen as a priority issue for industrial firms
Nearly half of industrial companies have seen their operations disrupted by a climate event in the past two years, according to a major new poll of business leaders that highlights how climate resilience...
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