The sustainability director at sports retailer Decathlon explains the importance of translating green ambition into practical decisions, and why new ideas are coming from people 'at the edges' of existing industries
As Decathlon UK's director of sustainability, Chris Allen leads the sportwear retailer's efforts to mitigate its environmental impact and embed circular economy principles across the business through services...
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